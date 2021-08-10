Star Citizen’s community-run Daymar Rally race announces its return on January 15

It’s time for a bit of in-game sci-fi off road racing action. Fans of Star Citizen are likely familiar with the Daymar Rally, a community-led event that sees three classes of vehicles — buggies, rovers, and bikes — race across a moon to get to checkpoints in the fastest time possible. Those fans now have a calendar date for the next rally: Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

Next year’s rally will feature 510km of course on one moon, with three outposts that racers will need to run to. The 2022 event has opened up registration for all three vehicle classes, though the registration page notes that this isn’t a final confirmation of entry so much as a gauge of individual interest. A confirmation of attendance questionnaire will be sent out on December 8th, 2021 to registrants, while the final grid will be confirmed on December 23rd, 2021.

The 2022 race map has yet to be shared, but the event organizers are building early hype by way of a Twitter video that will likely arrive to YouTube later. Until then, the tweet is embedded below.



