Valheim’s Hearth and Home update changes up the food system

When a hard-working Viking is done with a day of slaughter and plunder, it’s nice to come home to warmth, food, and probably Netflix. Valheim’s been big on letting players create their own dream house, and with the upcoming Hearth and Home update, it’s only going to get better from here.

Scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of this year, Hearth and Home is adding a few new updates while reworking some older ones. One of these is a new food system, which will split consumables into three categories and allow players to chow down on specific food that might give more health, more stamina, or a bit of both.

See this new system in action: