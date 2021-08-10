Warhammer Online’s Return of Reckoning rogue server starts the second part of its Stronghold Saga

If you haven’t been paying close attention to the Return of Reckoning rogue server of Warhammer Online, then you’re probably not one of the game’s old regulars. If you are, then you already know about the game’s most recent live event known as the Stronghold Saga, which first kicked off in July with the Dwarves’ return to Ekrund to clear out the Greenskin threat and resolve an ages-old grudge. With the MMORPG’s most recent update, the saga continues with its second part: Blood in the Water.

This next phase of the ongoing event will see the Dwarves mounting a resistance against a Greenskin assault on Barak Varr while the Dwarves counter-attack with attacks on Greenskin holdings in the Marshes of Madness. Players can join in either fray by speaking with their respective Live Event herald. Incidentally, this portion of the saga will run for the entire course of the event, which is set to wrap up until sometime in October.



In addition to the next leg of the Stronghold Saga, this latest patch also made a change to a questline and highlighted Battlemarsh as the past weekend’s warfront. The patch notes provide all of the details.