Blade and Soul’s Hongmoon Resurgence event goes live today

While it’s not the incredibly anticipated Unreal Engine 4 update that Blade and Soul has been hyping, today’s Hongmoon Resurgence update is giving fantasy players something new to fill the time as they wait.

At the core of this update is the titular event, which is running from August 11th through September 8th. By completing three to seven daily challenges, players can earn special reward boxes that contain a variety of consumables, crystals, pet packs, and tokens. Then you can take those tokens and spend them on even more goodies, such as vouchers for outfits or adornments.

The update also added the supernatural pet aura, which can be upgraded if you have the resources and patience.

Source: Blade and Soul