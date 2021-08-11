Blizzard denies rumor that Overwatch League will take year-long hiatus after current season

Eliot Lefebvre
Popcorn appropriately.

If you’re still a big fan of Overwatch and the competitive Overwatch League, we may have some bad news for you. A rumor being reported now by GGRecon is that sources within the league have stated the fifth season will not be starting in its usual time, delaying into 2022 until the release of Overwatch 2. That would give a vague launch window for the title and also make a certain amount of sense, but it wouldn’t be the shot in the arm that the game’s ailing competitive scene is looking for and would likely serve to diminish interest.

League vice president Jon Spector took to Twitter to claim that this rumor is inaccurate and there are no current plans for a year-long hiatus, although he does note that dates for 2022 have not been communicated at this time. It’s entirely possible that this is a spurious rumor and the League games will continue as normal, but it’s hardly the good news that any fan of the game is looking for. Then again, “good news” and “Blizzard” are words that rarely seem to occur in the same sentence lately.

Source: GGRecon, Twitter
Blake

Can’t imagine their partners, who paid a ton of money to buy a team, would be too happy with them announcing a season long pause. I imagine lots of lawsuits would spring up.

2 minutes ago
Stefan
Reader
Stefan

With less sponsors and a reduced interest in everything AB especially Blizzard, a scenario might be something a lot smaller than first planned.

I am however genuinely curious how far the current boycott reach is, is it actually going to be effective or do we have a distorted view of it caused by a vocal minority which is something we often see online.

9 minutes ago
Reader
Witches

Wouldn’t it be wise tough? They risk someone making some kind of public statement about the whole scandal, the potential for Blitzchung 2.0 is very high.

14 minutes ago