Final Fantasy XI deploys its August update with more story and Ramuh

It’s time to fight Ramuh again in Final Fantasy XI! Sure, you might have already fought him to unlock him as a summon at this point and maybe a few more times for various reasons, but this time he’s the more challenging Ambuscade battle for the month. But if you don’t want to deal with that, the latest version update still has new content for you, as the newest chapter of the Voracious Resurgence has arrived to continue the story centering around Aht Urhgan.

Players can also gain rewards from the login campaign this month, which will offer players prizes like a new bed or a silver gun along with the red raptor mount. Last but not least, there’s a video breakdown of the additions in the latest patch if you prefer to get all of your information in video format. What more could you ask for? The video to be watchable just below? We’ve got you covered there, too.