Here’s how getting into a fight – and getting out of one – works in Book of Travels

If you thought Might and Delight’s Book of Travels was going to be all walking and talking and no fighting, well, you’re wrong. A new dev blog from the studio this week explains that while you won’t be ganking each other in the idyllic, painterly setting, you will very definitely be fighting the monsters and mysterious creatures of the wilds, from wolves and bandits to supernatural baddies.

“Should you find yourself in a combat situation, the first thing you’ll need to do is prepare,” the studio says. “This is a combat system designed around preparation, initiative and timing and there are three essential stages that build up to the decisive moment. Before you begin of course, you’ll first need to survey your surroundings for a worthy opponent.” Players will gear up, cast their knots, drink their teas, prep their spells, and balance their attacks. Or just… run away.

“If you’re a more peaceful player and you detect a threat from afar (red name tags are an indicator) you can choose to skirt around it, and if that doesn’t work, then you’ll be able to evade it by equipping skills such as a Smoke Cylinder – a fast acting ability that grants temporary invisibility. This way you can choose to quietly pass trouble by, or hide, or become invisible. And if you’re feeling cheeky and in need of supplies, you might be able to nip in and steal from a bandit without any conflict at all by using teleportation!”

The team’s dropped a video today featuring some of the more interesting baddies you’ll be fighting and dying to: