Astellia Royal has announced its sunset now too after less than a year online

Earlier this week, we passed along the sad but not unexpected news that Astellia Online, which had dwindled in playerbase and seen its forums overrun by spammers, was planning a sunset at the end of October. At the time, we noted that Astellia Royal, the free-to-play spinoff of the original title, was missing its Steam buttons but hadn’t yet announced the end. Now it has.

“Unfortunately, we have the decision to terminate Astellia Royal Steam service. We regretfully inform you that Astellia Royal NA/EU service will be closed on October 29th, 2021(Fri). We would like to thank you for playing Astellia Royal until now, and please find below for detailed schedule of steam service termination.”

Neither game has offered an explanation for its closure, but I think you can put these puzzle pieces together just fine on your own. It had launched in March, meaning that by the time it’s sunsetted, it’ll have made it just over seven months from start to finish, though it’s unclear whether anyone will be left to mourn it, since it’s averaging under 30 players a day right now.