Elder Scrolls Online’s Waking Flame will be accompanied by technical upgrades for console and PC

Elder Scrolls Online’s Waking Flame and its associated patch are a lot more than just a dungeon DLC, and ZeniMax Online Studios explaining why in a new dev blog today: The graphical improvements for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 players is just as important as the new content.

Lead Graphics Engineer Alex Tardif notes that ESO Console Enhanced is getting an improved HDR implementation with a new hue-preserving mode “that very closelymatches the look of ESO in SDR while taking advantage of the increased range” as well as dynamic resolution scaling that “steps resolutions up and down based onperformance metrics.”

PC players, you have some technical goodness to look forward to too.

“The launch of ESO on the new generation consoles brought with it many improvements to our render threading to achieve 60fps in our performance modes. With the Waking Flame DLC, we are bringing our console render multithreading to PC via a new opt-in beta setting. For those of you who are CPU limited while playing ESO (most of you), this setting is intended to improve your frame rate. We urge you to give this a try when it becomes available and send us your feedback as well as any issues you may encounter, especially if you play with add-ons. Given the incredible amount of add-ons that exist for ESO on PC, it is difficult to predict how well this setting will behave out of the box with every possible combination of add-ons available.”

Waking Flame drops August 23rd for PC, Mac, and Stadia, and August 31st for console.