No Man’s Sky hits five years with a ‘stronger player base,’ teases next update

Five years ago, No Man’s Sky was the eye of a nerdstorm of unbelievable proportions. The highly anticipated title launched with many of its promised features missing and bugs abounding. Yet the team at Hello Games chose to stick by its product rather than abandoning it, slowly but surely shaping No Man’s Sky into an incredible product that earned its reputation back — and then some.

This month, Hello Games is celebrating the game’s milestone birthday, saying that No Man’s Sky is “enjoying a stronger player base than at any point in the past five years.” The studio also gave a hint about the next free update coming to the multiplayer space sim: “Today it seems fitting that we celebrate the anniversary in our own way, by teasing the next update. FRONTIERS will be our seventeenth (!) and we’re excited to bring it to you very soon.”