World of Warships adds submarines to ranked, a new Dutch cruiser to early access, and an anime crossover

It’s been a long time since World of Warships first announced the arrival of submarines to the game in 2019, and over the course of many rounds of testing, tuning, and talking, the time has come for subs to finally make their way to the game in full. Sort of.

Update 0.10.7 has indeed brought submarines to the game, but only to ranked battles as the devs still want to ensure that things are well balanced. The ranked mode will allow players to try out these fragile yet stealthy ships and their unique gameplay mechanics, or allow others to try out anti-submarine munitions like anti-submarine defense aircraft for certain battleships or depth charges available to many light destroyers or some light cruisers.



For those looking for more surface-level combat, the second round of Dutch cruiser early access is also live, letting players construct the Tier VIII ship De Zeven Provinciën at the new Dockyard through 24 shipbuilding phases. If you prefer less history and more anime, there will soon be a crossover with the sci-fi anime Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These that will let players dress up ships in camoflauges inspired by battleships in the series. Finally, the USS Missouri is making a return to the game after having been adjusted to sit at an equal economic level with other Premium Tier IX ships.

The game’s latest patch notes have all the details while a summary of submarines in ranked can be found below. Get it? Below? Hahahah.

