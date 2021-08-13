Betawatch: Ship of Heroes rolls out its public mission beta event

It’s time for Ship of Heroes to go full-on into beta testing for a while as it runs its mission beta event. If you’re curious about how the game feels at this point doing actual content? Good news, we’ve got a whole write-up for you! There’s also discussion from the developers about strategies and difficulty levels, which is a good sign that the developers are considering feedback and how the game is progressing. Really wasn’t expecting this project to go quite this quickly…
Anyhow, we should talk other beta news too, yes? Yes.
- Ravendawn ran a six-hour alpha event, and it’s recapping the event here. Good news: It went well! Bad news… well, there isn’t any. Just the good news.
- Eager to take the fight to the dome of sky? Sorry, that’s Skydome, which has just entered early access testing. It’s still a dome and there’s sky involved.
- Speaking of early access, the first major patch for Starbase has hit after that game transitioned into early access. Whee!
- Last but not least, the first test for Ashes of Creation is ending on August 15th, which is just a couple of days away. Get your testing in while it lasts.
Didn’t have to work that one carefully, not a whole lot of bad news there to worry about. But there is a whole list down below! That part has remained the same, you know. You can check out the list ad let us know if something hopped test phases down there, or just share your recent experiences in beta testing in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta, launch on September 29th
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed beta, launch on September 28th
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha, beta starting August 7th
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Early access, free-to-play until alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
