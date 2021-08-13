Final Fantasy XI has kicked off its Return to Vana’diel and discount campaigns

Why not come back to Final Fantasy XI? The developers will be your friends! Well, maybe that’s a bit far to go, but it’s a remarkably active game for a title that was supposedly in some kind of maintenance mode at one point, and that will never stop being hilarious. And you can laugh right along with everyone if you have a lapsed account, because the Return to Vana’diel campaign has kicked off inviting everyone to head back into the game.

If that’s enough to convince you to get into the game, of course, you can also take advantage of the discounts currently running to buy expansions you might still be missing and potentially transfer your character to a new server. So it’s easy to play for free, and you can get to playing permanently for cheaper again. It’s a recurring campaign, but wouldn’t it feel good to jump back into Vana’diel again? You know it would.