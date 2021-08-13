Mythic Legions Tactics: War of the Aetherblade is a multiplayer optional tactical game based on a toy line

So there’s apparently a line of action figures known as Mythic Legions that has something of a large following; created by Four Horseman Studios, it’s designed around the land of Mythoss and features six inch-tall, highly articulated, and very detailed figures, if the looks at some of them are anything to go by. We bring this toy line up because it is apparently arriving in multiplayer video game form thanks to a Kickstarter campaign. The game is called Mythic Legions Tactics: War of the Aetherblade, and it reimagines Four Horseman Studios’ toy line as a turn-based tactical strategy game for both solo and multiplayer action.

Developed by Great Hall Games Studios, Mythic Legions Tactics is a game of two parts: a purchasable single-player mode featuring more than 150 battles and 6 races, each with the promise of deep customization from core class choices to weapons and armor; and a free-to-play multiplayer mode with a playable human race with three armor sets and three different game modes — Tactics with Friends, Hot Seat, or Auto-Battle.

The Kickstarter project launched at the end of July but has already doubled its initial $100K ask with 24 days yet to go. The campaign now moves into stretch goal territory, with additional classes and customizable battle templates already unlocked, and future stretch goals on the horizon like weapon and armor sets, a photo mode, and a launch on Xbox. The game is otherwise set to launch on PC, iOS, and Android. More information can be read on the game’s Kickstarter page, there’s an in-house interview with the dev studio here, and there are some videos to check out below as well.