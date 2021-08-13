New World kicks off the Tales of Aeturnum series with the Angry Earth

It’s going to be a little longer until you get to try out New World, but the development team is doing its bets to keep you entertained with a new video series, Tales of Aeturnum. The whole idea here is to show off the lore and setting information behind the game’s various enemy factions, with the first focusing on the twisted wood and glowing essence that makes up the Angry Earth faction. They’re here, they’re mad, and they really like nature.

As the narration explains, the Angry Earth may have been formed as a direct response to the corruption spreading across Aeturnum, or they may have pre-dated the arrival of any other forces and just be a part of the landscape. Regardless, they’re aggressive against those who would do harm to the natural world, with a blight spreading through their ranks that makes some of their number even more dangerous. Of course, it’s clear that they’re not all bad compared to some of the other enemies players will face… but you can get more of that from the video itself just below.