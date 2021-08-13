Overwatch League loses more sponsors as workers expose Activision-Blizzard’s toxic culture

The fallout from the sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard just keeps on dropping.
Yesterday, more sponsors of the Overwatch League pulled support from the esports giant. Kellogg told Polygon that it “will not be moving forward with any new programs this year, but will continue to review progress made against [Blizzard’s] plans.” Kellogg owns Cheez-It and Pringles, meaning those logos have now been removed from the partner website.
Previously, we’d reported on the movements of sponsors T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, and State Farm, each of which had made efforts to pause advertising and sponsorship activities and granted statements making their position known. IBM hasn’t made any statements but does appear to have halted ads.
In other words, OWL is running out of sponsors thanks to this scandal. Earlier this week, a Blizzard VP denied the still-circulating rumor that OWL was planning to take a year-long hiatus.
Meanwhile, Polygon has up another piece digging into Activision-Blizzard’s forgotten workers – the QA testers and customer service reps – who are just as unhappy with the company’s “toxic” culture. In a report that is not unlike the stories that surfaced last summer, employees and contractors discussed a poisonous culture of shifting contract work that makes it impossible to build a career, absurdly long hours and low pay, crunch periods that went on for weeks, abuse from gamers, and an environment where “higher-ups often emphasized to them that ‘real’ developers are more important and that QA workers are easily replaceable.”
And the workers made clear that it isn’t just a Blizzard problem; workers pointed to Activision games – yes, Call of Duty – and support centers too.
“Activision Blizzard workers told Polygon that leadership in Texas and Minnesota have been positioning the lawsuit and its alleged toxic culture as a problem specific only to Blizzard Entertainment, which is cited frequently in the court documents. But workers from other studios told Polygon that’s not true: The problems are in all facets of the company, and contracted workers in both QA and customer service say they feel vulnerable due to the lack of job stability.”
Ohhhhh nooooo will Bobby have to pull the hundreds of millions of dollars they’ve dumped in towards an eSports league that probably doesn’t bring back in any close percentage of profits and has declining viewership? Ooo they sure are feeling the burn for letting things run so badly for so long.
As for QA Testers and CS they are basically treated as the bottom dregs of most companies and as 100% replaceable. That’s not just Blizzard or gaming companies, it’s basically every company out there. No kid grows up thinking, “I’m going to be the best customer service agent there ever was.” and the high turnover has as much to do with people using those positions as temporary gigs as it does the companies wringing everything they can possibly get out of people. If people are under the impression CS or QA Tester is a foot in the door they are sorely mistaken. At best it’s a look at internal job listings that you’re still entirely on your own to actually get (and then only so they can pay you less by transferring you within the company rather than negotiating for your salary outside of it). Every corporation’s dream is basically to replace all these people as much as they can with machine learning and automation within the next 10-20 years.
Sucks to be QA or any customer service. Always perceived as the most expendable everywhere I’ve worked. It’d be nice to see these satellite studios find new management too.
In a way this surprises me because Overwatch is about as “woke” a game as I know of. You’d think the dev team that created that would actually think like that as well.
I work in QA myself although in manufacturing. We are often considered overhead by many places but also critical as we’re the ones who catch a defect that could cause a critical fail in the field. Imagine not having QC for the pieces we make for giant machines for companies like Caterpillar, and having a material failure in the field on a large piece of equipment while working on a road and the carnage that could ensue.
Of course, it’s not going to be as hazardous in a game, but considering the state of most AAA games these days, it’s obvious that these companies aren’t taking it seriously enough, and treating the QA personnel like they’re second class citizens has got to be a significant contributor.
I’ve not worked in customer service but that’s got to be awful to take crap from irate customers and also from the company itself. That has to got to be a living hell.
Yeah famously CD Project Red threw its QA folks under the bus when ‘apologizing’ for Cyberpunk problems. A highly repetitive, low pay job, with little job security, and the bosses always treating them like crap. Management all over full of terrible people.
Reading that Polygon article I felt a very disturbing linkage between QA testers and my work as an adjunct composition instructor. So damn weird how institutions demean a particular kind of work in order to treat such workers as widgets.