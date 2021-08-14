ZeniMax goes into detail on Elder Scrolls Online’s latest graphics upgrades

If you haven’t heard this already, Elder Scrolls Online is about to roll out some very nice graphical and performance upgrades to both its console and PC editions when its Waking Flame DLC drops at the end of the month. It’s the sort of announcement that prompts several follow-up questions, which is exactly what WCCFtech did in an interview with ZeniMax.

As for the reasoning behind this move, Lead Graphics Programmer Alex Tardif said that it was “important for us to take advantage of the new hardware to give ESO the lift it deserved on new generation consoles.”

Believe it or not, Tardif confirmed that the two editions are “roughly equivalent” in the visuals department, especially once this update hits. He said that the patch will include a new HDR mode that’ll be an improvement on the broked older mode.

As for DX12 support for PC, Tardif said that there isn’t a huge rush to make that happen: “The tricky thing with PC is that the DirectX 11 drivers are amazing. It can be deceptively difficult to take an existing game on PC and upgrade from DX11 to DX12 and get better performance.”