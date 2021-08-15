Destiny 2 covers changes coming to armor and mods in Season 15

Last week, Destiny 2 offered players a look at PvE changes due for Season 15, and this week the game’s newsletter focused in on armor and mod changes that the new season will be bringing.

The post goes through a variety of adjustments, including some tuning to Exotic armors that refund Super energy and buffing of less popular Exotic armor pieces, tweaks to the Scavenger mod to make special ammo uptime less powerful (particularly in PvP), a major nerfing to Warmind Cells, and improvements to a couple of Elemental Well mods. On top of that, there’s some new kit coming to the Iron Banner. The newsletter itself provides all of the salient details and named item changes.