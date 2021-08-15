Lineage W is yet another mobile version of the MMO series ‘strategically developed for global users’

At this point, the Lineage series is going to undergo so much mitosis that it will finally become a multi-cellular organism that will randomly wander the world and unleash massive AOEs on the planet. Until that time, there’s word of another mobile entry in the MMOARPG series known as Lineage W. And as the lede suggests, we should point out that this game is different from Lineage M or Lineage 2M, the other mobile Lineage titles.

The game’s official website is rather vague, referencing a Blood Pledge, some new battlegrounds, and drawing forth power from scrolls to imbue it into weapons. About the only truly solid information it provides is a date for a global online showcase for the game on Thursday, August 19th, at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Reporting from MMO Culture references a press announcement that Lineage W is being “strategically developed for global users with a ‘Worldwide’ concept.” Sounds like a global launch to us.

More information is expected during the global showcase, but interested readers can peruse the website and enjoy all of the high presentation and slow text scrolling they could possibly hope for.

