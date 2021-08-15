MMO Week in Review: Astellia Online gives up, Guild Wars 2 gets classy

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Classy as in elite specs, that is. Yes, Guild Wars 2 fully revealed its first three End of Dragons elite specs this week, making fans of the Mesmer, Necro, and Guardian happy. Or not happy; it’s really hard to tell with GW2 players.

Meanwhile, Astellia Online threw in the towel, Blade & Soul set a September 8th date for its UE4 upgrade, and we got a peek into Ship of Heroes. Oh yeah, and Blizzard is still on fire. Sorry, WoW fans.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
