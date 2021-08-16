Moonlight Sculptor merges servers tomorrow, previews content update

The future of mobile MMO Moonlight Sculptor is one of merging servers and extra layers of existing content according to the game’s most recent post. Server merges will be happening on Tuesday, August 17th, while the game’s next regular maintenance will happen that following Thursday, August 19th. Exact timing for both events will be announced later.

As for the game’s next update, players can look forward to more high level stages for daily dungeons, new field raid bosses, new chests and rewards including Eina’s Secret Chest, and updates to existing in-game events as well as a new login event. More information will be shared in the patch notes when the update lands on August 19th, but before then there are server merges to prepare for.