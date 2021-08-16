Path of Exile’s next patch makes a number of changes to Expedition vendors

Either sometime today or later this week, Path of Exile will be getting its next patch, but as of yesterday players are able to check out the patch notes for the update, which features a fairly long list of updates for the Expedition League.
Among these changes are the addition of item level 86 goods in Expedition vendor shops, along with a host of vendor-specific adjustments and updates for Rog, Dannig, Tujin, and Gwennen. Expedition bosses will also drop more loot per Remnant affecting them as well as more currency and vendor reroll currency the higher the area level.
The update also has a number of general updates like reduced cast range for a number of long-distance skills, a new crafting bench recipe that lets players remove enchantments from an item, some monster adjustments, and a host of bug fixes. All of the specifics await in the patch notes.
Man, as much as I hate Expedition (except Logbooks, those are good), the rewards are enough to make it worth the hassle. Seriously, gambling can really pay off (RIP my brotherhood amulet tanking from 20ex last league to barely an ex this league, thanks GGG you killed me being rich) and the currency dude sells so much chaos it’s not even funny. Rog…is finicky.
Very curious about next league. This one is more than a bit of a mess still IMO, with the same insane power levels achieved but the average player damage still being brought down and pushing them towards meta builds. The recent Baeclast with Wilson was solid, if not infuriating at times, but some of what he talked about MIGHT be coming (huge reduction in the atlas grind, pantheon improvements etc.) would be a breath of fresh air.
Honestly I think some of the community has the right of it and that this is just an “ok” league which is fine, but because it’s only “ok” the long-persisting QoL issues that folks have been able to ignore because leagues were so good are really rearing their head.
I still long for a “QoL League” where they just functionally do a legacy league and spend all their time on huge systems updates and QoL improvements to set the stage for the next few leagues. I play a ton of games and all, but PoE is the only game I play where I notice the finger/wrist/arm fatigue from all the bloody clicking constantly. Still annoyed about the, “Fragments will drop in stacks!…and we’re adding 20 new fragments this league which results in roughly the same number of clicks anyways!” nonsense.
But hey, SST is finally pretty solid, and even if I’ve got a “meh” build right now (may need some big reworks for more damage) and it’s a huge meta build, that’s nice. Just a shame that it’s functionally THE meta build due to the defense it affords players while having some solid damage potential. BUT EXPLOSIONS ARE FUCKIN GREAT. Never had an explode chest or a bleed glad before, and seeing stuff pop left and right is fairly satisfying.