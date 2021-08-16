Path of Exile’s next patch makes a number of changes to Expedition vendors

Either sometime today or later this week, Path of Exile will be getting its next patch, but as of yesterday players are able to check out the patch notes for the update, which features a fairly long list of updates for the Expedition League.

Among these changes are the addition of item level 86 goods in Expedition vendor shops, along with a host of vendor-specific adjustments and updates for Rog, Dannig, Tujin, and Gwennen. Expedition bosses will also drop more loot per Remnant affecting them as well as more currency and vendor reroll currency the higher the area level.

The update also has a number of general updates like reduced cast range for a number of long-distance skills, a new crafting bench recipe that lets players remove enchantments from an item, some monster adjustments, and a host of bug fixes. All of the specifics await in the patch notes.

