RuneScape opens the Senntisten mini dig site and hands out free action bar presents in latest update

Last week RuneScape talked up the small scale Senntisten Archaeology dig site that was coming today, so it stands to reason that this week’s news letter is all about the content’s launch. The new content is available to subscribers who have an Archaeology level of 60 or higher and offers six excavation spots across four different sites, with 18 artifacts to restore, three mysteries to discover, and a potent new relic.

Another point of note in the newsletter is the latest Ninja Strike, which focused on hotbars. As of this week’s update, all players will receive two free action bar presets, along with new features for naming, saving, and describing action bars, all of which is outlined in the patch notes section.

Finally, the newsletter calls attention to the removal of teleport restrictions for certain boss encounters; adjustments to several spells; and a slight nerfing to Greater Concentrated Blast. As usual, RuneScape’s newsletter has lots to read up about.

