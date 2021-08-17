Grab a free key for Elyon’s second closed beta, launching tomorrow

Elyon, the MMO we’ve been watching every since it first entered our radar as Ascent: Infinite Realm, is launching is second closed beta test here in the west tomorrow – and we’re gonna get you in. Kakao has granted Massively OP a stack of keys for the test, which kicks off on August 18th and runs through the weekend, concluding on August 23rd. This is your last chance to check out the game freely ahead of its fall launch; as we found during the first closed beta, the game seems destined to impress “the younger folks who have yet to experience the magic of the MMORPG.”

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









146 keys left!

Here’s how to redeem your code:

1. Login to https://login.playkakaogames.com/login

2. Go to https://account.playkakaogames.com/account/overview

3. Enter your key in the “Redeem Code” input box

4. Press “Confirm.”

Predownloading for this leg of the beta is already available, and of course you can already wishlist and preorder the game on Steam and through the official site. The event is limited to the official list of supported countries in North America, Europe, and Oceania.

We’re going to upload a second batch of keys in the morning (EDT) for our daytime posters, so if we run out overnight, don’t panic. Good luck and have fun!