Massively OP Podcast Episode 335: Farewell Astellia

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Astellia Online’s sunset notice, Guild Wars 2’s new elite specs, more firings at Blizzard, No Man’s Sky’s fifth anniversary, and mail about Blizzard’s brand name and Diablo’s place in the company.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, FFXIV, wasp poison
- News: Astellia Online comes to the end of its run
- News: Guild Wars 2’s elite spec reveals
- News: Blizzard fires more middle management over scandal
- News: No Man’s Sky reaches five years
- Mailbag: Blizzard’s shift away from Diablo
- Mailbag: Overthinking Blizzard game ownership
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 335
- Podcast theme: “Desert” from Astellia Online
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT