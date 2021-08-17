Massively OP Podcast Episode 335: Farewell Astellia

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about Astellia Online’s sunset notice, Guild Wars 2’s new elite specs, more firings at Blizzard, No Man’s Sky’s fifth anniversary, and mail about Blizzard’s brand name and Diablo’s place in the company.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: