The Elder Scrolls Online invites players to hop in and play for free through August 30

As The Elder Scrolls Online is showing off its latest piece of DLC, it wants to entice you to start playing. Doesn’t it look like fun? Don’t you just want to give it a little try? Because you absolutely can try it during the free play event running through August 30th, offering everyone a chance to dive into the game and enjoy the title for free for the next week and change concurrent with the ongoing QuakeCon. No need to buy even a little bit.

Advertisement