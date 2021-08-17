The Elder Scrolls Online invites players to hop in and play for free through August 30

By
Eliot Lefebvre
As The Elder Scrolls Online is showing off its latest piece of DLC, it wants to entice you to start playing. Doesn’t it look like fun? Don’t you just want to give it a little try? Because you absolutely can try it during the free play event running through August 30th, offering everyone a chance to dive into the game and enjoy the title for free for the next week and change concurrent with the ongoing QuakeCon. No need to buy even a little bit.

Of course, you know full well that the designers will want you to buy something. After all, you can play the Blackwood prologue for free while you’re in there, and then you could just pick up the full DLC. New accounts even get 500 crowns to play around in the game’s cash shop. The whole thing has the feel of someone curling a finger at you and tempting you to just give it a little try, you might enjoy it… which seems fitting, given the most recent content. At least it’s thematically appropriate!

Source: Official Site
