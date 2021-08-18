Among Us developer Innersloth raises eyebrows at Fortnite’s Impostors mode and its striking similarities

While we cast our own shade in the direction of Fortnite and the recently introduced Impostors mode, with its barely veiled copycatting of Among Us, the mode’s striking similarities to the game has also become a talking point for Innersloth, the indie dev studio of the multiplayer deceive-em-up.
Several members of the Innersloth team took to Twitter to call out Epic Games’ new mode. Victoria Tran, community director for the game, writes, “It would’ve been really, really cool to collab haha. Like game mechanics fine, those shouldn’t be gatekept, but at the very least even different themes or terminology makes things more interesting?”
Other devs were feeling a bit less diplomatic. Lead Unity programmer Adriel Wallick shared a comic about art theft and then opined, “Everything in the world was already feeling insurmountable, so this was just another fun reminder of how tiny we all really are,” while Unity programmer Gary Porter calls attention to some map similarities while lancing Epic. “I haven’t been tweeting much recently because I’ve been working so hard on upcoming content for Among Us. So it feels weird to be compelled to tweet again because of stuff like this,” he writes. “It’s okay tho they flipped electrical and medbay and connected security to the cafeteria.”
The matter has even drawn out Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander, who references how the idea behind Among Us wasn’t wholly original as it was an adaptation of the party game Werewolf but notes the difference between iteration and the bare minimum of adaptation. “We didn’t patent the Among Us mechanics. I don’t think that leads to a healthy game industry,” he writes. “Is it really that hard to put 10% more effort into putting your own spin on it though?”
I rather see this happening and companies taking ideas from each other and trying to do something with it, this might raise eyebrows and while it could be seen as idea -theft- it could still be seen as a form of flattery.
Map similarities is well ugh, less than flattery but it is Epic and for those still with their heads in the clouds it is a business no matter how Sweeney tries to portray himself as some sort of odd savior of small time developers he really is not.
Even knowing all this i much rather see this happening than how certain gaming companies are taking patents on game modes, like the nemesis patent…
But…but…Epic was fighting the good fight to side with smaller developers up against giants like Steam and Apple! It is almost like they were just pretending to help while really working on their own agenda. Hmm.
Fortnite is entirely and exercise in parasitical design. It tried to emulate minecraft and failed, then tried to emulate zombie survival games and failed, then tried to be some wierd horde defence that failed then hit off by emulating pubg and aside from “i clapped when i saw the thing, i know that reference!” brand metashit its still just lifting ideas. This isn’t some shocking deviation this is textbook fortnite.
Well, Fortnite originally was the PvE/Co-op survival game that added the BR mode after seeing PUBG doing well, so them taking another popular idea isn’t all that shocking, but if they actually did copy things verbatim like the map(s), that does suck for Innersloth. Can they actually do anything about it though? It’d be nice if they could if Epic is straight up copying from Among Us.
Saw the map comparison, along with the objectives and player count and all that…
Yeah, this isn’t just an iteration on the idea. This is “copy your homework, but I’m gonna change a few things so the teacher can’t tell” level stuff (as a teacher, we usually can tell, but that’s a different discussion).
Would have been an easy PR win for Epic too – boosting Innersloth, the smaller indie devs, with a collab and possibly making money off of cosmetics tied to the collab.