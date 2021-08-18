Crowfall makes plans for cross-server campaigns and handshake sieges

It sure doesn’t feel as if Crowfall launched six weeks ago, but this summer has felt like three minutes and also three years, so maybe that makes sense. ArtCraft has posted a new dev blog at this month-and-a-half mark, noting that The Shadow’s initial campaigns have now closed.

“Our next major update at the end of August will introduce worldwide (cross-server) access to Dregs and Shadow campaigns,” the studio explains. “All Crows will be fighting in a larger universe offering unlimited access to all world zones — EU, Australia, US East and West — with schedules to match. This increases your access to competitive PvP campaigns and sieges whenever you login, regardless of the day or time. In addition, we are enhancing the rewards for playing and winning. We will release more specific details at the end of the month.”

The team also says that it’s improved performance in sieges and has additional sieges in planning, including “Handshake Sieges.” What’s a Handshake Siege? Well, a quick dig through the forums suggests that ArtCraft has been trying to manage the problem of defenders flooding a map and making it impossible for attackers to join to do anything, thereby essentially blocking out siege windows. In a handshake siege, the would-be attackers can force their way through and excess defenders are put in a queue. It’s a lot more complicated than that, and you can read up in more depth if you like, but the takeaway is that it should make sieges more interesting – and it will also mean a reduction in keeps in the Dregs.