Elder Scrolls Online is delaying the console arrival of Waking Flame and update 31 an extra week

“To ensure a smooth and stable launch, we have made the decision to move back the release date of The Elder Scrolls Online: Waking Flame and Update 31 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 to September 8. By separating our PC/Mac/Stadia and console releases by an additional week, we hope to publish a more stable build, potentially allowing us to include additional fixes before the new content goes live. This change will also help alleviate stress on some of our support teams, allowing us to better focus on each individual release.”

The original console launch had been planned for August 31st, so this delay is only a week. As we’ve previously noted, the DLC itself is the usual fall dungeon pack, while the update is heavy on the technical and graphical upgrades, especially for console. Expect more news at QuakeCon this weekend.

Do note that PC players will not be affected by the delay; ZeniMax says the DLC and Update 31 launch will stay on August 23rd.