EVE Online’s July economic report may have unveiled the number of active subscribers

EVE Online has kicked out its monthly econ report for July, which has plenty to snare the interest of the industrious Capsuleer, but it’s a particular section of the report that may have cast a light on how many subscribers the internet spaceship sandbox has.

The section in question is the ISK Sinks and Faucets graph, which features a new category that tracks redeemed ISK tokens. Readers will recall these are the free piles of ISK subscribers gained from “The Grand Heist” login event that rustled some jimmies within the community. One Redditor by the name of Angry Mustache has taken that tracked figure — 9.4 trillion ISK — and put together some data-backed estimates of how many Omega clones are in-game, reaching a minimum of 63,000 active subscribers, though it could be as high as 100K to 150K “factoring in laziness.”



Why such a broad estimate? Angry Mustache does point out that there is a lot of variance in these data, owing to factors such as not knowing how many Omega accounts logged in to receive the full motherlode of ISK that was being offered during the event or how many of those tokens were collected but not redeemed. That said, he reckons these figures could get closer to accurate once the August MER arrives by combining the number of redeemed tokens in July and August and doing a quick bit of math.