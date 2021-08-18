Lord of the Rings Online progression server moves forward into the Mordor expansion

If you’re among those playing on the Lord of the Rings Online Anor Legendary World (aka progression server), then your time has come to face the dark of Mordor. As of today, the server has added the Mordor expansion and all of its bright and happy little delights. Like volcanic worlds, ash-choked land, and lots of very spiky buildings.

The expansion’s arrival, of course, has introduced more than just that; there’s also other related content like a level cap increase to 115 and the Legacy of the Necromancer quest pack. Our own LOTRO Legendarium writer Justin didn’t have too many kind words to say about the Mordor expansion, but now Anor players can find out for themselves.



The Legendary world of Anor will be getting a level cap increase and content unlock tomorrow starting at 10:00 AM Eastern (-4 GMT)! The level cap will increase to 115. This covers the Mordor expansion and the Legacy of the Necromancer quest pack. Have fun! #LOTRO pic.twitter.com/famIB5h2LM — LOTRO (@lotro) August 17, 2021