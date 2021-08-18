Playable Worlds’ lead designer: ‘We’re in the game industry because we love games’

Earlier this month, Playable Worlds’ Greg Costikyan, the lead designer for Raph Koster’s upcoming unnamed sandbox MMORPG, opened up about the way games get made. (In fact, if you’re a TTG fan, you should read the comments – our TTG folks were positively squeeing about his involvement, and he even swung by to chat.) Costikyan’s now released the second half of that blog, making his way through the interaction of artists, producers, engineers, and quality assurance experts – some of the least glorious but most important roles. He echoes comments Koster’s made in the past about game development being, well, a big ol’ mess.
“Two-thirds of game projects never launch,” he says. “For a host of possible reasons; they ran out of money, the publisher lost confidence in the project, key people left, their ambitions were too large, metrics in beta were disappointing.”
“More projects get canceled than ever see the light of day. I’ve been down that road more times than I care to count. You bought a game and were disappointed with it? It happens. It’s not because the developers were incompetent, or didn’t care. I guarantee you that everyone involved in that project believed in it, at the start at least, and are heartbroken that it didn’t come out better. But game development is messy and hard. Not everything succeeds.”
He also touches on a similar topic to one raised in our comments: the idea that devs have no scruples and will do anything for “a big sack of money.”
“Are we in it for the money? Well, sure, welcome to late-stage capitalism, money is the condition of survival,” he says. “But everyone – almost everyone anyway – on a development team could make more money doing something else. Engineers could make more money at Google or Amazon. Artists could make more money in advertising. Even designers could make more money working on productivity software or something. We like to get paid, for sure, but we’re not in the game industry for that reason. We’re in the game industry because we love games. And we want to make the best game we can.”
As the person with the big sack of money comment I’ll point out it never had anything about a lack of scruples or a desire to get rich. If you look at the economics of gaming and how much various game types bring in MMOs are absolutely on the low end of everything including player numbers. No one is in MMOs because they want to get rich. My dev friend’s comment was echoing Greg’s sentiment that often times funding to develop a game (aka: a big sack of money) comes with stipulations and innovation is rarely desired because they assume making a clone of a game type will be profitable for them.
That said, developers do leave to do things that make more money. That’s why you see all these ex-developers coming off MMO studios and starting up their own mobile game studios like we’ve seen out of ex-Blizz devs and ex-Anet devs and the like. I’m sure they’re doing it for other reasons as well, such as the change of pace working on an indie/smaller scale game presents, but the fact those games have greater profitability likely is a factor as well.
I would argue that this isn’t a good thing. Not enough people willing to stand up for themselves and say ‘Fuck you, pay me’ when faced with horrid working conditions and low pay compared to their peers because they’re afraid of losing their ‘dream job’.