Swords of Legends Online asks you to become an unpaid QA tester

It’s so hard not to throw shade at MMO studios that try to outsource paid positions to players — or even worse, to charge them for the “privilege” of testing early content. And yet it’s so depressingly widespread in this genre that when Gameforge and Swords of Legends Online beckons players to become a de facto unpaid quality assurance team member, we are running out of side-eyes to give.

Then again, perhaps you really are into SOLO to the point that you’d be up for joining a team that tests upcoming content in order to iron out the bugs. If so, SOLO is asking for adult applicants who have “reached max level and are able to clear current raid content” to apply. These volunteers will have to sign an NDA and put aside time on the weekend to put updates through their paces. Of course, if you’re really interesting in volunteerism, there are plenty of worthy causes, non-profits, and charities you could choose instead.