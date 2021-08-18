Swords of Legends Online asks you to become an unpaid QA tester

It’s so hard not to throw shade at MMO studios that try to outsource paid positions to players — or even worse, to charge them for the “privilege” of testing early content. And yet it’s so depressingly widespread in this genre that when Gameforge and Swords of Legends Online beckons players to become a de facto unpaid quality assurance team member, we are running out of side-eyes to give.
Then again, perhaps you really are into SOLO to the point that you’d be up for joining a team that tests upcoming content in order to iron out the bugs. If so, SOLO is asking for adult applicants who have “reached max level and are able to clear current raid content” to apply. These volunteers will have to sign an NDA and put aside time on the weekend to put updates through their paces. Of course, if you’re really interesting in volunteerism, there are plenty of worthy causes, non-profits, and charities you could choose instead.
That’s utter bull poodoo. This really speaks badly for the company.
This comes across as trying to prey on specific demographic of gamer and greatly take advantage of them, the only reason they added ”adult” to the requirement is because that is actual something that could put them on the radar of governments in a really bad way.
Did volunteer work of this kind before but it was in support of an official team and it was not really done for free i got perks and my subscription was paid and as the article says go do volunteer work in the real world you get so much more out of it than this and it won’t make you hate games or gamers.
Absolutely mental.
After hearing how bad Actiblizz’s QA staff are treated and paid, it makes asking players to do it for free (or as you say succinctly, paying for the ‘privilege’), look even worse, as I doubt they’re an outlier in the industry when it comes to this department.
For QA in manufacturing where I work, we tend to have entry level jobs that need little more than being able to read Calipers and Micrometers and be able to detect visual discrepancies, or like me where I calibrate, set gages, and program and use the CMM (my main focus) and laser scanner, which pay a lot more and have more responsibility. It sounds like the video game industry relies too much on the former and lacks their equivalent of the latter.
My programming skills beyond PC-DMIS (metrology programming language) are archaic as I learned in high school on Commodore 64s and Apple IIE’s, but surely it would make sense for at least some of the QA people to have at least a basic understanding of how and why things are working as they are. It would sure help deal with the stream of AAA games that don’t work well that we’re plagued with these days. The whole ‘launch it bugged, we’ll patch it later’ is extremely bad for our beloved hobby, and I 100% agree on your last point; if you want to donate time, donate it for a worthy cause instead of playtesting an MMO for free.