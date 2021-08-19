Cyberpunk 2077 patches in further improvements, balance changes, and free cosmetics

If it’s been some time since you fired up the single-player RPG Cyberpunk 2077 or you’ve been on the fence about buying in owing to all of game’s release problems, perhaps this latest patch will offer enough incentive to return to Night City. The patch itself features a variety of improvements aimed at increasing stability, fixing several mission and overall bugs, and balancing content.

The latest patch also includes some free DLC as a thank you to buyers of the game. Players can now get their hands on a sweet new ride, some flashy new jackets for their V, and a new look for Johnny Silverhand. CD Projekt Red is also touting work on a free next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners that will take advantage of each console’s beefed up hardware featuers.



As a refresher of recent news updates to Cyberpunk 2077, the game has seen a new game director and has since returned to the PlayStation Store after it was pulled from the storefront months ago, while the game’s messy release saw CDPR’s profits plummet in 2021. As for the game’s multiplayer prospects, those sound extremely distant as the studio is reconsidering how multiplayer will work for all of its games.

source: press release