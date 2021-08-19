Fallout 76 doubles its experience ahead of this weekend’s QuakeCon

It’s just about time for QuakeCon, an event wherein every Bethesda game gets a seat at the table. Yes, even Fallout 76 is getting to show off what’s coming next and what’s happened recently, and the team is eager for you to check out the various panels over the weekend. But you’ll also have a chance to enjoy doubled experience through the weekend, with the event running through August 23rd as part of the celebration around the virtual convention.

Need a place to earn some of that sweet experience while you seek out those doubled benefits? Then you’re in luck, as meat week is currently ongoing in the game and will be running through August 23rd. Seek out and acquire rare, luxurious meat for the purposes of grilling it up in the ultimate celebration of… well, meat. That’s not for a convention, it’s just for meat. Isn’t meat enough?