PSA: Star Citizen is holding another free fly event until August 27

Chris Neal
You want to hop into the ‘Verse of Star Citizen but you also don’t feel like investing in a starting package for a game that is taking years to leave alpha. Or maybe you’ve read all the grumbling or the effusive praise and want to know what things are like for yourself. Whatever your reason, you can now jump into the game completely free for a limited time.

Between now and Friday, August 27th, Star Citizen is holding a free fly event that lets players try out the game’s current alpha release along with six different ships to try their hand at things like combat, smuggling, or mining. All players need to do is sign up for the game (or otherwise login if they’re already registered), enter in the code GETINTOTHEVERSE, and download the game to experience what’s new. Pretty simple and painless. Unless, of course, the servers buckle under the free player load.

source: official site
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
