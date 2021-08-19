Starbase plans to amend its stance on stream sniping citing language that is ‘too encouraging’

We’re not sure exactly what Starbase developer Frozenbyte thought would happen when the game’s griefing policies outright read “stream sniping is allowed,” but apparently there’s been enough of a whirlwind reaping that the devs have acknowledged on Twitter the policy was “currently too encouraging” to the behavior, leading to an incoming amendment to the policy.
“The language on stream sniping is currently too encouraging and we’ll amend it to reflect our thoughts better. Harassment is and has always been forbidden and covers many of these cases. Our focus will be to treat all players equally when it comes to harassment and griefing. Banning stream sniping outright would however be impossible to enforce and could create easily exploitable circumstances. We don’t like it, we don’t condone it, but we have very little tools that could actively prevent it.”
For those who are receiving griefing of any kind, the devs recommend players use the in-game reporting function, reach out via Twitter, Discord, or email, or seek the protection of player organizations or factions that will help provide some security. That said, if you do happen to be a streamer, know that Frozenbyte is at least planning to wag a finger at stream snipers at the absolute bare minimum.
I usually take the stance that if you’re going to stream with no delay in an open PvP game, that’s kind of your own fault if you get stream sniped. But there’s also what I consider a line of basic decency that is apparent to everyone except the people who need these policies spelled out for them. If someone is streaming in an open PvP game and you take advantage of that to kill them on occasion, avoid them, or just get intel, that’s on the streamer. If you use it to repeatedly hunt them down at every opportunity, that’s targeted harassment and you’ve gone beyond fair play, in the same way that endlessly harassing a non-streamer is wrong.
If only there was some prior examples of games where stream sniping was a problem one could look at to figure out if a certain policy would be a good idea or not. Sadly not.