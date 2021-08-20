CODEX, an MMO based on the Shards engine, launches early access today after a brief delay

Just last week we first reported on CODEX, a project that licensed Legends of Aria’s Shards Engine for the purpose of creating an MMO. This title’s hook is that players will encounter “seasons” of the game with a beginning, middle, and resolution before the almighty reset button is hit.

While CODEX’s early access prologue was supposed to go live yesterday, the team held it back until today for some last-minute adjustments. As such, you should be able to get into this title by this afternoon and check out what it has to offer.

“CODEX delivers a series of epic massively multiplayer adventures, each taking place over a limited time,” the indie team posted. “Level multiple classes, inhabit hand-crafted lands featuring hundreds of quest hooks, craft and trade in a highly socialised economy of sole crafters and living merchants, decorate your in-world home and experience a truly diverse ruleset.”