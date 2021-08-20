Conan Exiles PC launches server transfers, adds small animal pens, and balances weapons in latest patch

The latest update to survival sandbox Conan Exiles on PC doesn’t really come with any expansion-level updates or content additions, but what it does feature is a lot of little additions and quality-of-life improvements that are still likely very welcome to players.

One of the top features of this new patch is the introduction of character transfers between official servers or private servers that opt-in to the feature. There are a couple of conditions that players who want to take advantage of this feature will need to note, so make sure to read up beforehand.

Another large part of this update is what is being called one of the game’s most extensive balance passes yet, with tweaks to many weapons and items and specific overhauls to greataxes, katanas, and claw weapons. The update has also introduced small animal pens that let players house one animal at a time, and a host of other quality-of-life additions like visible sheathed weapons, optimizations, bug fixes, and the ability to adjust thrall damage output among them. The patch notes offer up all of the specifics.

