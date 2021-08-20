EverQuest II’s player-run Festival of Unity is back this weekend with a variety of games and events

The self-described longest running player event in EverQuest II history has returned for another year of in-game summer fun. It’s the Festival of Unity, an event that promises song, dance, and plenty of games for players to take part in, and it runs all the way until this coming Monday, August 23rd.

The festivities already kicked off this past Thursday with an opening ceremony and a bardic performance on the event’s main stage, but there’s still plenty of things to do. Players can look forward to a variety of games like Hoptoad, a scavenger hunt, a high dive contest at Oracle Tower, and a joust tournament among other things every day this weekend. The festival is taking place on the Antonia Bayle server, with the list of events and times being shared on the official forums.



