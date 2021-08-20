Final Fantasy XIV brings back The Rising for its eighth anniversary on August 27

Another year of operation is moving into the rear-view mirror for Final Fantasy XIV, and that means another iteration of The Rising coming around once again starting on August 27th. This year’s celebration has a faintly ominous tone to it from the preview that we’ve gotten so far, although considering that Endwalker is just around the corner, that might make a certain amount of sense. After all, there’s something wicked on its way…kick things off in Ul’dah on August 27th to see all the festivities unfold.
Source: Official Site
