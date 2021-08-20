PWE’s Remnant: From the Ashes turns two with a new trailer and sale

PWE’s co-op shooter Remnant: From the Ashes hasn’t gotten much press lately, in spite of being just two years old, but that’s to be expected as the game got its last real DLC back in 2020, and a few other things happened that year that might have stolen your attention. In any case, it’s back now on its second birthday with a sale and a brand-new trailer and a number in tow: 3.2 million units sold.

“To commemorate this exciting anniversary, beginning today, August 19 and through August 23, Remnant: From the Ashes base game on Steam and Epic Games Store will be discounted by 60% (now: $16.99) and the Complete Edition on Steam and Epic Games Store will have a 50% price drop (now: $24.99). Having launched on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One on August 20, 2019, Remnant: From the Ashes was hailed as one of the best sleeper hits of the year — and has since transformed into a beloved franchise with the release of the Swamps of Corsus and Subject 2923 premium DLCs in 2020, culminating in the launch of the Remnant: From the Ashes Complete Edition. In May 2021, Remnant: From the Ashes received a free major upgrade patch for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X/S that allows players to harness the power of new-generation console tech to dramatically improve the game’s visual fidelity and performance.”

MOP’s Chris checked out the game for a Choose My Adventure stint late last year and actually found it to be an incredibly fun little shooter, whose only major drawback is that it was no longer getting updates and felt “over” already.