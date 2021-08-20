QuakeCon 2021: Skyrim’s anniversary edition, Elder Scrolls Online Waking Flame, Fallout 76’s Fallout Worlds

While most gamers are preoccupied with the big Skyrim news out of QuakeCon – that Skyrim is getting its 14th edition, the Skyrim anniversary edition, on November 11th, with some solid mods packaged in – our audience is going to be laser-focused on the announcements for Bethsoft’s multiplayer titles.

Elder Scrolls Online hyped up the impending launch of the Waking Flame DLC, which along with Update 31 launches for PC early next week, though the console version has been delayed until September. We didn’t get a whole lot new, since at this point we have a pretty good idea what Waking Flame and its side patch entail, but the devs did promote a bizarre guitar giveaway with metal band Trivium, which is apparently going to “premier a brand-new ESO-inspired music video” on September 30th.

And Waking Flame console isn’t the only thing arriving for gamers on September 8th: Bethsoft is also dropping Fallout 76’s Fallout Worlds the same day. As we’ve previously covered, Fallout Worlds is basically a specialty server system for the game; it will allow Bethsoft itself to create custom rulesets and server types for the community, as well as allow paying players the ability to personalize their custom private servers.