World of Warcraft reverses course on player customization and promises more

Back in February, Blizzard reversed its stance on player customization options for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. Originally, players had been told that further customization options for the various races would be added throughout the expansion, but during BlizzConline it was instead stated that there would be no further customizations added. Apparently, some combination of recent factors have resulted in the studio reversing course again and promising that more customizations are indeed happening, with the first set planned for patch 9.1.5.

The first set of options will be for Nightborne and Lightforged Draenei, including tail length, tattoos, hairstyles, tentacle style, hair colors, skin colors, and so forth. (Some of those are obviously only for Draenei.) There will also be new options for Druid travel forms and Night Fae’s Soulshape abilities, with future customization planned for Highmountain Tauren. It’s a welcome reversal of what had been a pretty poor decision, although there’s no estimated date for patch 9.1.5 at this time.