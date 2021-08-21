New World explains all those split-face statues and the race behind them

As we continue the seemingly never-ending wait for Amazon’s New World to arrive, we can console ourselves with learning scraps of the game’s setting and lore through dev videos. In fact, the latest one came out this week covering the Ancients — the very old and very extinct race of beings that apparently inspired all of the split-face statues that are prominent in much of the game’s promotion.

Players will learn about these Ancients by exploring the many ruins on the island and attempting to harness the powers and technology that they left behind. They’ll also have to fight against the Ancients’ Guardians, which are magical skeletons because of course they are.