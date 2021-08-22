Bad news: Halo Infinite won’t have co-op multiplayer systems at launch

It’s been a grueling wait for 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite to arrive, especially as the game was delayed from last year to this. And now we’ve learned that even when it launches this fall, it won’t include the multiplayer features that fans had been anticipating, just the PvP.

In a video announcement, 343 said that both the campaign co-op mode and the Forge multiplayer map-editing system won’t be included in the game’s launch, as “they’re just not ready.” Instead, the co-op campaign will come with the game’s second season, and Forge will arrive with season 3.

“Unfortunately as we focused the team for shutdown and really focused on a quality experience for launch we made the really tough decision to delay shipping campaign co-op for launch,” the studio said, “And we also made the tough call to delay shipping Forge past launch as well.”