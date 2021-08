It’s not your imagination: Lord of the Rings Online really has been doing a whole bunch of interviews over past month or two. The barrage of questions being thrown at SSG is indicative of how much the community wants to know about the game and its future — and how happy people are to finally be getting some answers (maybe not full answers to everyone’s satisfaction, but it’s something).

In fact, the community itself was invited to ask SSG anything in a Reddit thread that was compiled and presented to LOTRO’s producer in an hour-long livestream. While there’s not a lot of surprising reveals here, the following video does chat about a variety of topics including the graphics upgrade, closed server transfers, the upcoming 15th anniversary, the legendary item revamp, and more. Check it out: