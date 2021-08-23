10-year-old Allods Online is (briefly) selling another batch of ‘collector’s editions’

It is always a little weird to see an MMORPG release a collector’s edition well after the launch of a game, but hey, marketers have to justify their salary somehow! And so we come to Allods Online, which last week announced two new collector’s editions that’ll be sold through tomorrow.

Basically, these are two relatively cheap goodie packs (8 and 20 Euros respectively) that give out stuff like gecko pets, subscription time, costumes, and titles. The Dragon’s Heart Collector’s Edition includes sub time, which at least comes closer to justifying the use of the name “collector’s edition.” My.Games has been selling packs like this all year, and most of them do eventually get sold for gems, not just cash.

In other Allods news, the MMO is ending its ranking seasons this week and is opening up a new amber layer of the Astral. This includes new seasons of the Arena of Heroes and Heroic Adventures.