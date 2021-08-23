Blue Protocol begins highlighting various NPCs ahead of its theme song release

Every good game needs a catchy theme song, and the developing Japanese MMORPG Blue Protocol is certainly no exception. To that point, the game proudly crowed at the tail end of May that Japanese rock band L’arc-en-Ciel’s song Mirai would be the theme for the game. On top of that, the song would be released as a single on August 25th as a limited edition disc pressing that includes a making-of video and the opening animation for Blue Protocol.

Why is this important? Because the upcoming CD’s release has also been enough of a reason for the game’s official Twitter account to offer some details about the various NPCs that opening animation will showcase. Revealed NPCs thus far include a justice-driven young warrior, an upbeat singing diva, and members of a knightly order.

Additional characters are set to be revealed all the way until the theme song single’s release, though reveals about the game’s future launch plans or when it may arrive to our side of the globe aren’t on the docket right now. But hey, L’Arc-en-Ciel.