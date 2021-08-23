Exploration-centric multiplayer RPG The Warhorn adds new areas and items, shares a three-stage roadmap

Do you remember The Warhorn? It has been a while since this one returned to our radar since we first covered it in January 2019; it’s an early access multiplayer RPG that leans in on exploration, puzzle solving, and village building and management. The devs at Pigeons Interactive first reckoned early access would wrap up by 2020, but the game’s Steam page has since updated that timeline, eyeing a release window of sometime in 2023.

So what’s been happening since then? Quite a bit overall, with some of the more recent updates adding new areas, new monsters, some new weapons and armor, and a whole slew of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes. The devs even put together a roadmap back in April, featuring a three-stage plan that focuses on balancing and improving the game in stage one, adding new village features in stage two, and improving bosses and weapons in stage three.

